MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Select Medical in the Health Care Facilities Industry (SEM, ACHC, USPH, UHS, HCA)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 12:32am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Select Medical ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 9.1%. Following is Acadia Healthcar with a projected earnings growth of 12.7%. Us Physical Ther ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 20.0%.

Universal Hlth-B follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.8%, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 29.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Select Medical on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Select Medical have risen 50.3%. We continue to monitor Select Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest projected earnings growth select medical acadia healthcar us physical ther universal hlth-b hca healthcare i

Ticker(s): SEM ACHC USPH UHS HCA

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.