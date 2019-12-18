Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Select Medical in the Health Care Facilities Industry (SEM, ACHC, USPH, UHS, HCA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Select Medical ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 9.1%. Following is Acadia Healthcar with a projected earnings growth of 12.7%. Us Physical Ther ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 20.0%.

Universal Hlth-B follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.8%, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 29.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Select Medical on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Select Medical have risen 50.3%. We continue to monitor Select Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.