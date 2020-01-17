Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Nutrisystem Inc in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (NTRI, EXPE, PETS, TRIP, FLWS)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Nutrisystem Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 7.6%. Following is Expedia Inc with a projected earnings growth of 17.1%. Petmed Express ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 24.3%.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 29.5%, and 1-800-Flowers-A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 34.2%.

