Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of New Home Co Inc/ in the Homebuilding Industry (NWHM, TPH, CVCO, LEN, TMHC)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.9%. Tri Pointe Group is next with a projected earnings growth of 29.9%. Cavco Industries ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 30.8%.

Lennar Corp-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 31.4%, and Taylor Morriso-A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 32.0%.

