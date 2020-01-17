Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Netgear Inc in the Communications Equipment Industry (NTGR, VIAV, CAMP, CSCO, ARRS)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Netgear Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.5%. Following is Viavi Solutions with a projected earnings growth of 8.0%. Calamp Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 8.4%.

Cisco Systems follows with a projected earnings growth of 8.5%, and Arris Internatio rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 10.8%.

