Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Monsanto Co in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MON, SMG, MOS, AVD, IPI)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Monsanto Co ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.4%. Scotts Miracle is next with a projected earnings growth of 3.8%. Mosaic Co/The ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 30.6%.

Amer Vanguard follows with a projected earnings growth of 42.6%, and Intrepid Potash Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 114.4%.

