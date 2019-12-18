Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Idacorp Inc in the Electric Utilities Industry (IDA, GXP, PNW, PPL, DUK)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Idacorp Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.1%. Following is Great Plains Ene with a projected earnings growth of 2.2%. Pinnacle West ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.7%.

Ppl Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 2.9%, and Duke Energy Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 3.3%.

