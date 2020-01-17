Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Honeywell Intl in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (HON, MMM, RAVN, ROP, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Honeywell Intl ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%. Following is 3M Co with a projected earnings growth of 13.3%. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.6%.

Roper Technologi follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.2%, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 20.3%.

