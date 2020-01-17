Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of General Mills In in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (GIS, PPC, CPB, KHC, SJM)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

General Mills In ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.3%. Pilgrim'S Pride is next with a projected earnings growth of 1.0%. Campbell Soup Co ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.1%.

Kraft Heinz Co/T follows with a projected earnings growth of 6.1%, and Jm Smucker Co rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 6.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Jm Smucker Co on May 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $120.56. Since that call, shares of Jm Smucker Co have fallen 13.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.