Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of First Ind Realty in the Industrial REITs Industry (FR, EGP, TRNO, MNR, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

First Ind Realty ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 39.5%. Eastgroup Prop is next with a projected earnings growth of 46.5%. Terreno Realty C ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 66.8%.

Monmouth Real Es follows with a projected earnings growth of 80.3%, and Prologis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 92.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Prologis Inc on August 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $83.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Prologis Inc have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor Prologis Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.