Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Eplus Inc in the Technology Distributors Industry (PLUS, AVT, TECD, AXE, SCSC)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Eplus Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.2%. Following is Avnet Inc with a projected earnings growth of 10.8%. Tech Data Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 11.7%.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 12.0%, and Scansource Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 12.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Scansource Inc on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $30.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Scansource Inc have risen 26.3%. We continue to monitor Scansource Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.