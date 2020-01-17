Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Eagle Materials in the Construction Materials Industry (EXP, MLM, USCR, VMC, SUM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Eagle Materials ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 7.3%. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a projected earnings growth of 28.7%. Us Concrete Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 42.5%.

Vulcan Materials follows with a projected earnings growth of 45.8%, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 54.0%.

