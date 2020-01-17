Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Diplomat Pharmac in the Health Care Services Industry (DPLO, DGX, CVS, PINC, LH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Diplomat Pharmac ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 9.9%. Following is Quest Diagnostic with a projected earnings growth of 15.5%. Cvs Health Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 16.2%.

Premier Inc-Cl A follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.7%, and Laboratory Cp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 20.4%.

