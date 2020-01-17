Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Diamondrock Hosp in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (DRH, CHSP, HST, RLJ, XHR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Diamondrock Hosp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.9%. Chesapeake Lodgi is next with a projected earnings growth of 9.2%. Host Hotels & Re ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 62.2%.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a projected earnings growth of 123.2%, and Xenia Hotels & R rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 138.7%.

