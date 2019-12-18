Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Cerner Corp in the Health Care Technology Industry (CERN, HSTM, INOV, HMSY, MDRX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cerner Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.9%. Following is Healthstream Inc with a projected earnings growth of 19.4%. Inovalon Holdi-A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 20.0%.

Hms Holdings Cor follows with a projected earnings growth of 20.7%, and Allscripts Healt rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 24.4%.

