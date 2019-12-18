Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Burlington Store in the Apparel Retail Industry (BURL, PLCE, BKE, GCO, DSW)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Burlington Store ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.3%. Children'S Place is next with a projected earnings growth of 3.1%. The Buckle Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 4.1%.

Genesco Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 4.7%, and Dsw Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 6.9%.

