Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Bgc Partners-A in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (BGCP, HLI, GS, LAZ, SF)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bgc Partners-A ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.1%. Following is Houlihan Lokey I with a projected earnings growth of 14.7%. Goldman Sachs Gp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 16.0%.

Lazard Ltd-Cl A follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.6%, and Stifel Financial rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 28.2%.

