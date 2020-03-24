Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Zagg Inc in the Consumer Electronics Industry (ZAGG, GPRO, UEIC, HAR, GRMN)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Zagg Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.15. Following is Gopro Inc-Cl A with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28. Universal Elec ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.64.

Harman Intl follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.10, and Garmin Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.78.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Zagg Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.98. Since that call, shares of Zagg Inc have fallen 63.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.