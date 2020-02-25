Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Trinseo Sa in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TSE, KOP, OLN, TROX, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Trinseo Sa ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26. Following is Koppers Holdings with a a price to sales ratio of 0.37. Olin Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.55, and Trecora Resource rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.58.

