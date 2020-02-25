Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Tivo Corp in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, ATEN, CVLT, SYMC, FEYE)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.31. Following is A10 Networks Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 2.07. Commvault System ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.08.

Symantec Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.09, and Fireeye Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.50.

