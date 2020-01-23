MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Tenneco Inc in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (TEN, SUP, HZN, AXL, CPS)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tenneco Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Superior Inds with a a price to sales ratio of 0.07. Horizon Global ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10.

Amer Axle & Mfg follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.15, and Cooper-Standard rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.15.

