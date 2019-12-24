Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Rr Donnelley & S in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, QUAD, INWK, LABL, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.04. Quad Graphics In is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.05. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.81, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.24.

