Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Reinsurance Grou in the Reinsurance Industry (RGA, TPRE, RE, Y, RNR)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Reinsurance Grou ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.75. Third Point Rein is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.35. Everest Re Group ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.69.

Alleghany Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.85, and Renaissancere rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.77.

