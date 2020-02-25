Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Natural Health in the Personal Products Industry (NHTC, REV, NATR, NUS, EPC)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Natural Health ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.25. Revlon Inc-A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.36. Nature'S Sunshne ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.55.

Nu Skin Enterp-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.63, and Edgewell Persona rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.81.

