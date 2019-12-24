Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Moneygram Intern in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (MGI, TVPT, SYKE, TTEC, CATM)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Moneygram Intern ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.09. Following is Travelport World with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79. Sykes Enterprise ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.96.

Teletech Hldgs follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.15, and Cardtronics Pl-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Moneygram Intern on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.85. Since that call, shares of Moneygram Intern have fallen 42.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.