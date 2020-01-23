Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Intelsat Sa in the Alternative Carriers Industry (I, CTL, ORBC, VG, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Intelsat Sa ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.37. Centurylink Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.56. Orbcomm Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.09.

Vonage Holdings follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.94, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intelsat Sa on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.70. Since that call, shares of Intelsat Sa have fallen 69.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.