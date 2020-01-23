Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Hc2 Holdings Inc in the Construction & Engineering Industry (HCHC, TPC, FLR, ORN, CBI)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Hc2 Holdings Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.06. Tutor Perini Cor is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.12. Fluor Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.14.

Orion Group Hold follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26, and Chicago Bridge & rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26.

