Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Gtt Communicatio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (GTT, EIGI, GOGO, LQDT, DHX)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Gtt Communicatio ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.49. Following is Endurance Intern with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53. Gogo Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.68.

Liquidity Servic follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.74, and Dhi Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.75.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gtt Communicatio on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Gtt Communicatio have risen 29.5%. We continue to monitor Gtt Communicatio for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.