Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Gen Cable Corp in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (BGC, LYTS, PLPC, WIRE, RBC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Gen Cable Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.38. Following is Lsi Industries with a a price to sales ratio of 0.46. Preformed Line ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.77.

Encore Wire follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.00, and Regal Beloit Cor rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.12.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lsi Industries on April 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Lsi Industries have risen 99.7%. We continue to monitor Lsi Industries for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.