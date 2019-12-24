Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Fossil Group Inc in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (FOSL, GIII, DLA, SGC, HBI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Fossil Group Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. G Iii Apparel is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.57. Delta Apparel ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.60.

Superior Uniform follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.68, and Hanesbrands Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Delta Apparel on August 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Delta Apparel have risen 45.4%. We continue to monitor Delta Apparel for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.