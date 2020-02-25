Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Eastman Kodak Co in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (KODK, DBD, NCR, HPQ, HPE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eastman Kodak Co ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.09. Diebold Nixdorf is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. Ncr Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.56.

Hp Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.71, and Hewlett Packa rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.77.

