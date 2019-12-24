Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Dish Network-A in the Cable & Satellite Industry (DISH, GNCMA, MSGN, CMCSA, CHTR)
Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.18. Following is Gen Comm-A with a a price to sales ratio of 1.36. Msg Networks- A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.89.
Comcast Corp-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.39, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.83.
