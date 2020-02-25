Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Central Garden-A in the Household Products Industry (CENTA, CENT, SPB, ODC, ENR)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Central Garden-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.66. Central Garden is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70. Spectrum Brands ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.87.

Oil Dri Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.95, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.71.

