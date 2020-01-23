Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Briggs & Strattn in the Industrial Machinery Industry (BGG, PKOH, HY, NNBR, LDL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. Park Ohio Hldgs is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28. Hyster-Yale ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.33.

Nn Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.36, and Lydall Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.52.

