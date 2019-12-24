Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (BBBY, PIR, HVT, WSM, AAN)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.19. Following is Pier 1 Imports with a a price to sales ratio of 0.31. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.18, and Aaron'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.18.

