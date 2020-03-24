Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Amkor Tech Inc in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AMKR, UCTT, VECO, COHU, PLAB)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.38. Ultra Clean Hold is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instrument ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70.

Cohu Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.88, and Photronics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.43.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cohu Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.79. Since that call, shares of Cohu Inc have fallen 49.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.