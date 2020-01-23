Relatively Low Price to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Allscripts Healt in the Health Care Technology Industry (MDRX, CPSI, EVH, HSTM, VCRA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Allscripts Healt ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.87. Computer Program is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.28. Evolent Health-A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.62.

Healthstream Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.61, and Vocera Communica rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.76.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vocera Communica on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.38. Since that call, shares of Vocera Communica have fallen 7.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.