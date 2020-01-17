Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Weis Markets Inc in the Food Retail Industry (WMK, VLGEA, SFS, IMKTA, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Weis Markets Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.06. Following is Village Super -A with a a price to book ratio of 1.13. Smart & Final St ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.21.

Ingles Markets-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.58, and Natural Grocers rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.59.

