Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Vital Therapies in the Biotechnology Industry (VTL, AXON, ACOR, ANTH, FPRX)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Vital Therapies ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.00. Following is Axovant Sciences with a a price to book ratio of 0.06. Acorda Therapeut ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.10.

Anthera Pharmace follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.19, and Five Prime Thera rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.33.

