Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Veeco Instrument in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (VECO, PLAB, AMKR, UCTT, COHU)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Veeco Instrument ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.86. Following is Photronics Inc with a a price to book ratio of 1.21. Amkor Tech Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.61.

Ultra Clean Hold follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.31, and Cohu Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.36.

