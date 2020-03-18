Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, SUM, EXP, MLM, VMC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.74. Following is Summit Materia-A with a a price to book ratio of 1.16. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.85.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.32, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.50.

