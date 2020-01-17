Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of United Natural in the Food Distributors Industry (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, CHEF, SYY)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

United Natural ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.27. Spartannash Co is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.68. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.89.

Chefs Warehouse follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.46, and Sysco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 18.49.

