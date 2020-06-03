Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Unit Corp in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (UNT, NE, SDRL, ICD, DO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Unit Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.01. Following is Noble Corp Plc with a a price to book ratio of 0.03. Seadrill Ltd ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.03.

Independence Con follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.05, and Diamond Offshore rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.09.

