Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Tutor Perini Cor in the Construction & Engineering Industry (TPC, ORN, FLR, GVA, AEGN)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tutor Perini Cor ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.19. Following is Orion Group Hold with a a price to book ratio of 0.25. Fluor Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.28.

Granite Constr follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.62, and Aegion Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.00.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fluor Corp on March 19th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Fluor Corp have risen 22.4%. We continue to monitor Fluor Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.