Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B in the Managed Health Care Industry (GTS, CNC, MGLN, ANTM, CI)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.50. Following is Centene Corp with a a price to book ratio of 1.39. Magellan Health ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.45.

Anthem Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.75, and Cigna Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.32.

