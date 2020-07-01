Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Trecora Resource in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TREC, OLN, TROX, WLK, KRO)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Trecora Resource ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.95. Olin Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.02. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.58.

Westlake Chemica follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.73, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.77.

