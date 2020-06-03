Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, AGCO, LNN, DE, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.29. Following is Agco Corp with a a price to book ratio of 1.59. Lindsay Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.82.

Deere & Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 5.57, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 13.26.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Titan Intl Inc and will alert subscribers who have TWI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.