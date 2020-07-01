Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Stratasys Ltd in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (SSYS, HPE, DDD, XRX, DBD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Stratasys Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.93. Following is Hewlett Packa with a a price to book ratio of 1.03. 3D Systems Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.61.

Xerox Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.64, and Diebold Nixdorf rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.08.

