Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Spectrum Brands in the Household Products Industry (SPB, ODC, CENTA, CENT, PG)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Spectrum Brands ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.93. Following is Oil Dri Corp with a a price to book ratio of 2.09. Central Garden-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.33.

Central Garden follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.48, and Procter & Gamble rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 6.00.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Spectrum Brands. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Spectrum Brands in search of a potential trend change.