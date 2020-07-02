Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Sigma Designs in the Semiconductors Industry (SIGM, AOSL, FSLR, RMBS, NPTN)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sigma Designs ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.15. Following is Alpha & Omega Se with a a price to book ratio of 0.99. First Solar Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.08.

Rambus Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.63, and Neophotonics Cor rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.83.

