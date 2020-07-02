Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Scansource Inc in the Technology Distributors Industry (SCSC, ARW, TECD, AXE, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Scansource Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.96. Following is Arrow Electronic with a a price to book ratio of 1.36. Tech Data Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.88.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.23, and Synnex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.44.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Scansource Inc and will alert subscribers who have SCSC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.